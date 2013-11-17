Paul McCraneBorn 19 January 1961
Paul McCrane
1961-01-19
Paul David McCrane (born January 19, 1961) is an American film, television and theatre actor, as well as a television director and singer. He is known for his portrayal of Montgomery MacNeil in the 1980 film Fame, Emil Antonowsky in RoboCop and Robert "Rocket" Romano on the NBC medical drama television series ER.
