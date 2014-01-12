Damas Gratis
Damas Gratis
Damas Gratis Biography (Wikipedia)
Damas Gratis (Spanish for "Ladies' Night", literally "Ladies for Free") is an Argentine cumbia villera band started by Pablo Lescano in 2000.
In 2012, their album Esquivando el éxito won a Premios Gardel award for the best album by a "tropical" group.
Damas Gratis Tracks
Pucho Loco
