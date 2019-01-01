AbsoluteUK house/garage trio
Absolute
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/23f3f908-751f-46ae-990d-adee100a148c
Absolute Biography (Wikipedia)
Absolute are a music production team responsible for a number of hits in the 1990s and the first decade of the 21st century.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Absolute Tracks
Sort by
Absolute Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist