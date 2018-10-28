James Edward Wilbur (1898–1968) was a British bandleader and prolifically recorded musician identified with and influential in the era of Big Band and British dance band music.

Wilber was born as Wilbur Blinco in 1898 at Leamington Spa. He became recording director for Dominion Records in 1928, but left Dominion shortly before its demise and became recording manager for the Crystalate Gramophone Record Manuracturing Company. With his own name and under many pseudonyms, his recordings appeared on a variety of labels including Imperial, Eclipse, Rex,and Crown.

Wilbur broadcast for the BBC in the 1930s, often featuring guest artists such as Fats Waller. In 1941 he appeared as himself in the film Hi Gang!.

Jay Wilbur and His Band performed extensively for Allied military servicemembers during World War II. He is known for recording established tunes while rendering them in foxtrot style.

Wilbur died in Cape Town, South Africa, in 1968.