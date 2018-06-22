Battle of SantiagoFormed 1 January 2010
Battle of Santiago
Battle of Santiago Biography (Wikipedia)
Battle of Santiago is a Canadian Afro-Cuban post-rock band from Toronto, Ontario, Canada formed in 2011.
