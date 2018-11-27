Five for FightingBorn 7 January 1965
Five for Fighting
1965-01-07
Five for Fighting Biography (Wikipedia)
Vladimir John Ondrasik III (born January 7, 1965), known by his stage name Five for Fighting, is an American singer, songwriter and record producer. He is best known for his piano-based rock, such as the top 40 hits, "Superman (It's Not Easy)" (2001), "100 Years" (2003) and "The Riddle" (2006).
Five for Fighting Tracks
Superman (It's Not Easy)
Five for Fighting
Superman (It's Not Easy)
Superman (It's Not Easy)
Superman
Five for Fighting
Superman
Superman
Chances
Five for Fighting
Chances
Chances
