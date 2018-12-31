Billy StrayhornBorn 29 November 1915. Died 31 May 1967
Billy Strayhorn
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p02n31pt.jpg
1915-11-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/23ec9ce1-2dae-437d-ba33-d6ddfe8fd0a9
Billy Strayhorn Biography (Wikipedia)
William Thomas "Billy" Strayhorn (November 29, 1915 – May 31, 1967) was an American jazz composer, pianist, lyricist, and arranger, best remembered for his long-time collaboration with bandleader and composer Duke Ellington that lasted nearly three decades. His compositions include "Take the 'A' Train", "Chelsea Bridge", "A Flower Is a Lovesome Thing", and "Lush Life".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Billy Strayhorn Tracks
Sort by
Satin Doll
Duke Ellington
Satin Doll
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Satin Doll
Last played on
Take the "A" Train (Live at Newport 1956)
Duke Ellington
Take the "A" Train (Live at Newport 1956)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Take the "A" Train (Live at Newport 1956)
Last played on
Tailor Made
Billy Strayhorn
Tailor Made
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n31pt.jpglink
Tailor Made
Last played on
Daydream
Duke Ellington
Daydream
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Daydream
Ensemble
Last played on
Johnny Come Lately
Billy Strayhorn
Johnny Come Lately
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n31pt.jpglink
Johnny Come Lately
Last played on
Chelsea Bridge
Billy Strayhorn
Chelsea Bridge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n31pt.jpglink
Chelsea Bridge
Singer
Your Love Has Faded
Billy Strayhorn
Your Love Has Faded
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n31pt.jpglink
Your Love Has Faded
Passion Flower
Billy Strayhorn
Passion Flower
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n31pt.jpglink
Passion Flower
Tonk
Billy Strayhorn
Tonk
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n31pt.jpglink
Tonk
My Little Brown Book
Billy Strayhorn
My Little Brown Book
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n31pt.jpglink
My Little Brown Book
Lush Life
Lush Life
Ensemble
Take the 'A' Train
Billy Strayhorn
Take the 'A' Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n31pt.jpglink
Take the 'A' Train
Ensemble
Solveig's Song (Peer Gynt)
Edvard Grieg
Solveig's Song (Peer Gynt)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdkh.jpglink
Solveig's Song (Peer Gynt)
Ensemble
Last played on
Isfahan
Duke Ellington
Isfahan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Isfahan
Last played on
Take the "A" Train
Billy Strayhorn
Take the "A" Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n31pt.jpglink
Take the "A" Train
Last played on
Take the 'A' Train
Billy Strayhorn
Take the 'A' Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n31pt.jpglink
Take the 'A' Train
Last played on
Rain Check
Billy Strayhorn
Rain Check
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n31pt.jpglink
Rain Check
Last played on
Take The A Train
Billy Strayhorn
Take The A Train
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n31pt.jpglink
Take The A Train
Last played on
The Star-crossed Lovers (Such Sweet Thunder)
Duke Ellington
The Star-crossed Lovers (Such Sweet Thunder)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
The Star-crossed Lovers (Such Sweet Thunder)
Last played on
Imagine My Frustration
Duke Ellington
Imagine My Frustration
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Imagine My Frustration
Last played on
Lush Life
Lush Life
Last played on
Cue's Blue Now
Billy Strayhorn
Cue's Blue Now
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n31pt.jpglink
Cue's Blue Now
Last played on
Blood Count
Billy Strayhorn
Blood Count
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n31pt.jpglink
Blood Count
Last played on
Isfahan
Duke Ellington
Isfahan
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Isfahan
Last played on
Multi-coloured Blue
Billy Strayhorn
Multi-coloured Blue
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n31pt.jpglink
Multi-coloured Blue
Last played on
Far East Suite: excerpts
Duke Ellington
Far East Suite: excerpts
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Far East Suite: excerpts
Last played on
Punkin'
Louie Bellson
Punkin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br4f1.jpglink
Punkin'
Last played on
Lush Life
Lush Life
Last played on
Such Sweet Thunder
Duke Ellington
Such Sweet Thunder
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Such Sweet Thunder
Last played on
Chelsea Bridge
Billy Strayhorn
Chelsea Bridge
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02n31pt.jpglink
Chelsea Bridge
Performer
Last played on
Star Crossed Lovers
Duke Ellington
Star Crossed Lovers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p024fd6n.jpglink
Star Crossed Lovers
Last played on
Playlists featuring Billy Strayhorn
Billy Strayhorn Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist