Tracy GrammerBorn 8 April 1968
Tracy Grammer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1968-04-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/23e968d6-c560-44b2-98f1-4a18896c769b
Tracy Grammer Biography (Wikipedia)
Tracy Grammer is an American folk singer known for her work as half of the folk duo Dave Carter and Tracy Grammer and for the solo career that she has continued since Carter's death. She released three albums with Dave Carter during his lifetime, at first doing instrumental work and providing backing vocals, and then, by their last album together, singing lead vocals on half of the tracks. Four albums by the duo have been released since Carter's death. She has also released four solo recordings, some of which have included previously unreleased songs by Carter, as well as two songbooks.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tracy Grammer Tracks
Sort by
Hole
Tracy Grammer
Hole
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hole
Last played on
The Mark
Tracy Grammer
The Mark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Mark
Last played on
Good Life
Tracy Grammer
Good Life
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Good Life
Last played on
Cloudbusting
Tracy Grammer
Cloudbusting
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cloudbusting
Last played on
Free
Tracy Grammer
Free
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Free
Last played on
The Verdant Mile
Tracy Grammer
The Verdant Mile
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Verdant Mile
Last played on
Were you Ever Here
Tracy Grammer
Were you Ever Here
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Were you Ever Here
Last played on
Mercy
Tracy Grammer
Mercy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mercy
Last played on
Daffodil Days
Tracy Grammer
Daffodil Days
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daffodil Days
Last played on
Winter When he Goes
Tracy Grammer
Winter When he Goes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Winter When he Goes
Last played on
Mother, I Climbed
Tracy Grammer
Mother, I Climbed
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mother, I Climbed
Last played on
Laughing Boy
Tracy Grammer
Laughing Boy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Laughing Boy
Last played on
Hard to Make it
Tracy Grammer
Hard to Make it
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hard to Make it
Last played on
In the Shape of a Heart
Tracy Grammer
In the Shape of a Heart
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gypsy Rose
Tracy Grammer
Gypsy Rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gypsy Rose
Last played on
Tracy Grammer Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist