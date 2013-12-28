The Infinity ProjectGoa Trance
The Infinity Project
The Infinity Project Biography (Wikipedia)
The Infinity Project (TIP) was a British 1990s goa trance band. Members included Raja Ram, Graham Wood and Anjee Sian, with Simon Posford occasionally working with them. Other contributors include Martin Freeland (Man With No Name) and Nick Barber (Doof).[citation needed]
In 1994, Infinity Project members Graham Wood and Raja Ram, along with Ian St Paul founded the record label TIP Records.
The Infinity Project Tracks
Stimuli
The Infinity Project
Stimuli
Stimuli
Last played on
Stimuli (Man With No Name Remix)
The Infinity Project
Stimuli (Man With No Name Remix)
Stimuli (Man With No Name Remix)
Last played on
