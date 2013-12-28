The Infinity Project (TIP) was a British 1990s goa trance band. Members included Raja Ram, Graham Wood and Anjee Sian, with Simon Posford occasionally working with them. Other contributors include Martin Freeland (Man With No Name) and Nick Barber (Doof).[citation needed]

In 1994, Infinity Project members Graham Wood and Raja Ram, along with Ian St Paul founded the record label TIP Records.