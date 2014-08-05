Erasmus Widmann (1572–1634) was a South German composer.

Widmann was born at Schwäbisch Hall, and studied in Tübingen. His first musical positions were in Eisenerz (1595), Graz (1596), Schwäbisch Hall, and from 1602 Kapellmeister to Count Wolfgang von Hohenlohe-Weikersheim till the count's death in 1610. Finally Widmann was cantor and organist at Rothenburg ob der Tauber.