Diego Verdaguer (born Miguel Atilio Boccadoro Hernández, April 26, 1951) is a singer-songwriter who was born in Argentina. He plays the trumpet and the bandoneón. He is married to fellow singer Amanda Miguel. His most famous songs are "Corazón de Papel", "Usted Que Haría " and "La Ladrona". He also has a hit in 2009 after a decade of absence with the song "Voy a Conquistarte", written by Mexican singer-songwriter Joan Sebastián.
