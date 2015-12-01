Faithless
Faithless are a British electronica band consisting of Maxi Jazz, Sister Bliss and Rollo. The group is best known for their dance songs ("Salva Mea", "Insomnia", "God Is a DJ" and "We Come 1"). Faithless recorded six studio albums, with total sales exceeding 15 million records worldwide. The band announced they would split up after their Passing the Baton dates at Brixton Academy on 7 and 8 April 2011. However, in February 2015, they reunited to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the band.
We Come 1
Insomnia
God Is A DJ
Insomniac (Turno Bootleg) x No Problem VIP
Muhammad Ali
Don't Leave
Why Go? (feat. Estelle)
Fatty Boo
Insomnia (Monster Mix Radio Edit)
Past BBC Events
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
2016-07-10T10:22:06
10
Jul
2016
T in the Park: 2016
Strathallan Castle
BBC Music Awards: 2015
Genting Arena, Birmingham
2015-12-10T10:22:06
10
Dec
2015
BBC Music Awards: 2015
Genting Arena, Birmingham
Ibiza: 2015
Ibiza
2015-08-02T10:22:06
2
Aug
2015
Ibiza: 2015
Ibiza
