Brian Tyler (born May 8, 1972) is an American composer, multi-instrumentalist, songwriter, conductor, arranger, DJ and producer. Tyler scored Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron with Danny Elfman, Now You See Me, Patriots Day, and Crazy Rich Asians, among others. He also composed the current fanfare of the Universal Pictures logo (adapted from Jerry Goldsmith's), the updated Marvel Studios logo, which debuted with Thor: The Dark World (2013), as well as the NFL Theme for ESPN, and five installments of The Fast and the Furious franchise. In 2018 Tyler also composed the main theme music for Formula One. He is also the composer of the Paramount Network's television series Yellowstone.

For his work as a film composer, he has won the IFMCA Awards 2014 Composer of the Year.

His composition for the film Last Call earned him the first of three Emmy nominations, a gold record, and was inducted into the music branch of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. As of November 2017, his films have grossed $12 billion worldwide which puts him in to the top 10 highest-grossing film composers of all time in the category of worldwide box office. Tyler has scored 3 of the top 10 films of all time in global box office.