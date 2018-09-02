Shazna (stylized as SHAZNA) is a Japanese visual kei rock band originally active from 1993 to 2000. Originally having a strong goth/alternative influence, the band's sound greatly shifted to a more new wave direction by 1996. They are called "the big four of visual kei bands" along with Fanatic Crisis, Malice Mizer and La'cryma Christi back then. Their 1998 major label debut album Gold Sun and Silver Moon reached the number two position on the Oricon chart, sold over a million copies and was named "Rock Album of the Year" at the Japan Gold Disc Awards. In 2006, Shazna reunited, though after releasing an album and a single they disbanded once again in 2009. In 2017, Shazna officially reunited again for their 20th anniversary.