Marion MontgomeryBorn 17 November 1934. Died 22 July 2002
Marion Montgomery
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1934-11-17
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/23d4dbe7-8262-4eb1-bafb-50b1eed4029c
Marion Montgomery Biography (Wikipedia)
Marion Montgomery (November 17, 1934 – July 22, 2002) was an American jazz singer who lived in the United Kingdom.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Marion Montgomery Tracks
Sort by
I Thought About You
Marion Montgomery
I Thought About You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Thought About You
Last played on
Do Nothing Tiil You Hear From Me
Marion Montgomery
Do Nothing Tiil You Hear From Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Do Nothing Tiil You Hear From Me
Last played on
Maybe In The Morning
Marion Montgomery
Maybe In The Morning
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Maybe In The Morning
Last played on
Nice Work If You Can Get It Medley
Marion Montgomery
Nice Work If You Can Get It Medley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream
Marion Montgomery
Dream
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dream
Last played on
It Must Be Love
Marion Montgomery
It Must Be Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
It Must Be Love
Last played on
I Gotta Right To Sing The Blues
Marion Montgomery
I Gotta Right To Sing The Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Gotta Right To Sing The Blues
Last played on
How Deep Is The Ocean
Marion Montgomery
How Deep Is The Ocean
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Deep Is The Ocean
Last played on
I'm Old Fashioned
Marion Montgomery
I'm Old Fashioned
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I'm Old Fashioned
Last played on
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Marion Montgomery
I Get A Kick Out Of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Get A Kick Out Of You
Last played on
Medley Live At Ronnie Scotts
Marion Montgomery
Medley Live At Ronnie Scotts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Today-Cry Tomorrow
Marion Montgomery
Love Today-Cry Tomorrow
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Today-Cry Tomorrow
Last played on
Love Me or Leave Me
Marion Montgomery
Love Me or Leave Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Me or Leave Me
Performer
Last played on
Medley
Marion Montgomery
Medley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Medley
Last played on
Taking A Chance On Love
Marion Montgomery
Taking A Chance On Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Taking A Chance On Love
Last played on
Always
Marion Montgomery
Always
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Always
Last played on
There'll Be Some Changes Made
Marion Montgomery
There'll Be Some Changes Made
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There'll Be Some Changes Made
Last played on
Skylark
Marion Montgomery
Skylark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Skylark
Last played on
My Romance
Marion Montgomery
My Romance
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Romance
Last played on
Romance In The Dark
Marion Montgomery
Romance In The Dark
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Romance In The Dark
Last played on
There'll Be Some Changes Made
Dave Wells, Jack Marshall, Marion Montgomery, Manny Klein, Lew McCreary, Plas Johnson, Mike Melvoin, Ray Johnson, Bob Bain, Leroy Vinnegar & Earl Palmer
There'll Be Some Changes Made
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
There'll Be Some Changes Made
Performer
Last played on
Charade
Marion Montgomery
Charade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Charade
Last played on
Goofus
Marion Montgomery
Goofus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Goofus
Last played on
Close Your Eyes
Marion Montgomery
Close Your Eyes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Close Your Eyes
Last played on
Night Owl
Marion Montgomery
Night Owl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Night Owl
Last played on
I Remember You
Marion Montgomery
I Remember You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Georgia Brown
Marion Montgomery
Sweet Georgia Brown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sweet Georgia Brown
Last played on
Marion Montgomery Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist