Sullivan FortnerBorn 1986
Sullivan Fortner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1986
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/23ce0f88-b868-42e4-8550-c2285808d24b
Sullivan Fortner Biography (Wikipedia)
Sullivan Joseph Fortner (born 1986) is an American jazz pianist. He was the regular pianist in trumpeter Roy Hargrove's band from 2010 to 2017, and has released two albums on Impulse! Records.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Sullivan Fortner Tracks
Sort by
Time to Go
Bria Skonberg
Time to Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Time to Go
Last played on
Finale
Sullivan Fortner
Finale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Finale
Last played on
Parade
Sullivan Fortner
Parade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Parade
Last played on
Back to artist