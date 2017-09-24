Jack McVeaBorn 5 November 1914. Died 27 December 2000
Jack McVea
1914-11-05
Jack McVea Biography (Wikipedia)
John Vivian "Jack" McVea (November 5, 1914 – December 27, 2000) was an American swing, blues, and rhythm and blues woodwind player and bandleader. He played clarinet and tenor and baritone saxophone.
Jack McVea Tracks
Groovin' Boogie
Groovin' Boogie
Slim's Jam
Slim's Jam
Blues Part 1 (feat. Les Paul & Nat King Cole)
Blues Part 1 (feat. Les Paul & Nat King Cole)
Flying Home
Flying Home
Blues
Lee Young, Jazz at The Philharmonic, J. J. Johnson, Jack McVea, Illinois Jacquet, Nat King Cole, Les Paul & Johnny Miller
Blues
Scrub, Sweep and Mop
Scrub, Sweep and Mop
Jack McVea Links
