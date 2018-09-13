Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80
Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80
Biography (Wikipedia)
Oluseun Anikulapo Kuti (born 11 January 1983), commonly known as Seun Kuti, is a Nigerian musician and the youngest son of legendary afrobeat pioneer Fela Kuti. Seun leads his father's former band Egypt 80.
Tracks
Think Africa (Radio Edit)
Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80
Think Africa (Radio Edit)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3cg.jpglink
Think Africa (Radio Edit)
Last played on
Many Things
Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80
Many Things
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3cg.jpglink
Many Things
Last played on
You Can Run
Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80
You Can Run
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3cg.jpglink
You Can Run
Last played on
Mr Big Thief
Seun Kuti
Mr Big Thief
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0605mpv.jpglink
Mr Big Thief
Last played on
African Smoke
Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80
African Smoke
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3cg.jpglink
African Smoke
Last played on
For Dem Eye (6:56)
Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80
For Dem Eye (6:56)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3cg.jpglink
For Dem Eye (6:56)
Last played on
African Soldiers
Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80
African Soldiers
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3cg.jpglink
African Soldiers
Last played on
Rise
Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80
Rise
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3cg.jpglink
Rise
Last played on
The Good Leaf
Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80
The Good Leaf
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3cg.jpglink
The Good Leaf
Last played on
Think Africa
Seun Kuti & Fela's Egypt 80
Think Africa
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br3cg.jpglink
Think Africa
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Glastonbury: 2014
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/errnc8/acts/a4r2fx
Worthy Farm, Pilton
2014-06-28
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/208x117/p021wkd0.jpg
28
Jun
2014
Glastonbury: 2014
Worthy Farm, Pilton
