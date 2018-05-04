E.T. MensahBorn 31 May 1919. Died 19 July 1996
E.T. Mensah
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1919-05-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/23c8fdc8-e593-48df-87f4-df448a85ba43
E.T. Mensah Biography (Wikipedia)
Emmanuel Tettey Mensah, best known as E. T. Mensah (31 May 1919 – 19 July 1996), was a Ghanaian musician who was regarded as the "King of Highlife" music. He led the band "The Tempos", a group that toured widely in West Africa.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
E.T. Mensah Tracks
Sort by
Ghana Freedom
E.T. Mensah
Ghana Freedom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghana Freedom
Last played on
205
E.T. Mensah
205
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
205
Last played on
Daavi Loloto
E.T. Mensah
Daavi Loloto
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Daavi Loloto
Last played on
Day by Day
E.T. Mensah
Day by Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Day by Day
Last played on
1914
E.T. Mensah
1914
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
1914
Last played on
Ghana, Guinee, Mali
E.T. Mensah
Ghana, Guinee, Mali
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ghana, Guinee, Mali
Last played on
Digital Dreamer
E.T. Mensah
Digital Dreamer
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Digital Dreamer
Last played on
Hollywood Lovers
E.T. Mensah
Hollywood Lovers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hollywood Lovers
Last played on
Unknown
E.T. Mensah
Unknown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Unknown
Last played on
E.T. Mensah Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist