Soul for Real
Soul for Real
1992
Soul for Real Biography (Wikipedia)
Soul for Real (also known as Soul 4 Real and Soul IV Real) is an R&B group from Wheatley Heights, New York, currently living in Atlanta, Georgia made up of brothers Christopher Sherman Dalyrimple a.k.a. Choc (born April 30, 1971), Andre "Dre" Lamont Dalyrimple a.k.a. KD now (born April 4, 1974), Brian "Bri" Augustus Dalyrimple (born December 14, 1975), and Jason "Jase" Oliver Dalyrimple a.k.a. Jase4Real (born May 10, 1980).
The group were best known in the mid-1990s for their gold-certified singles "Candy Rain" and "Every Little Thing I Do" from their platinum selling debut album Candy Rain.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Soul for Real Tracks
Candy Rain
Soul for Real
Candy Rain
Candy Rain
Every Little Thing I Do
Soul for Real
Every Little Thing I Do
Every Little Thing I Do
Candy Rain (Heavy D & Trackmasterz Mix)
Soul for Real
Candy Rain (Heavy D & Trackmasterz Mix)
Everything Little Thing I Do
Soul for Real
Everything Little Thing I Do
Everything Little Thing I Do
