Tony HazzardSongwriter. Born 31 October 1943
Tony Hazzard
Tony Hazzard Biography (Wikipedia)
Anthony "Tony" Hazzard (born 31 October 1943, Liverpool, England) is an English singer and songwriter. He has written songs for The Hollies ("Listen to Me"), Manfred Mann ("Ha! Ha! Said the Clown" and "Fox on the Run"), "Me, The Peaceful Heart" for Lulu, The Yardbirds ("Goodnight Sweet Josephine"), Herman's Hermits ("You Won't Be Leaving"), Peter Noone ("(I Think I'm Over) Getting Over You"), The Tremeloes ("Hello World"), Gene Pitney ("Maria Elena"), Richard Barnes ("Take to the Mountains"), and Andy Williams ("(I Think I'm Over) Getting Over You") amongst others.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Tony Hazzard Performances & Interviews
Tony Hazzard Tracks
Fox On The Run
You'll Never Put Shackles On Me
Ha Ha Said The Clown
Tony Hazzard Links
Similar Artists
