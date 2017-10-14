Anthony "Tony" Hazzard (born 31 October 1943, Liverpool, England) is an English singer and songwriter. He has written songs for The Hollies ("Listen to Me"), Manfred Mann ("Ha! Ha! Said the Clown" and "Fox on the Run"), "Me, The Peaceful Heart" for Lulu, The Yardbirds ("Goodnight Sweet Josephine"), Herman's Hermits ("You Won't Be Leaving"), Peter Noone ("(I Think I'm Over) Getting Over You"), The Tremeloes ("Hello World"), Gene Pitney ("Maria Elena"), Richard Barnes ("Take to the Mountains"), and Andy Williams ("(I Think I'm Over) Getting Over You") amongst others.