Nekropsi (founded in 1989 as "Necropsy") is a musical group from Istanbul, Turkey. After the release of their four track thrash metal demo Speed Lessons Part I in 1992, their sound has evolved into a new hybrid and become eclectic with the release of the first full-length album Mi Kubbesi, making their music difficult to categorize, fusing elements from genres such as progressive rock, thrash metal, electronica and noise. Following a ten-year hiatus, they released their second full-length album Sayı 2: 10 Yılda Bir Çıkar. Mi Kubbesi was re-released as 1998 by Peyote Müzik in 2010.