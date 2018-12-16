Nekropsi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/23c037d9-7fcf-4e16-a731-a6010e0091fc
Nekropsi Biography (Wikipedia)
Nekropsi (founded in 1989 as "Necropsy") is a musical group from Istanbul, Turkey. After the release of their four track thrash metal demo Speed Lessons Part I in 1992, their sound has evolved into a new hybrid and become eclectic with the release of the first full-length album Mi Kubbesi, making their music difficult to categorize, fusing elements from genres such as progressive rock, thrash metal, electronica and noise. Following a ten-year hiatus, they released their second full-length album Sayı 2: 10 Yılda Bir Çıkar. Mi Kubbesi was re-released as 1998 by Peyote Müzik in 2010.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Nekropsi Tracks
Sort by
Harf Devrimi
Nekropsi
Harf Devrimi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Harf Devrimi
Last played on
Nekropsi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist