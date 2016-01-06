Anton StinglBorn 25 January 1908. Died 6 April 2000
Anton Stingl
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1908-01-25
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/23bdfbdf-4683-4fc9-a634-3a24b4fdba6e
Anton Stingl Tracks
Sort by
Borreaux de solitude from Le Marteau sans maitre
Pierre Boulez
Borreaux de solitude from Le Marteau sans maitre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfyf.jpglink
Borreaux de solitude from Le Marteau sans maitre
Last played on
Le Marteau san maitre
Pierre Boulez
Le Marteau san maitre
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfyf.jpglink
Le Marteau san maitre
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 1968: Prom 42
https://www.bbc.co.uk/events/evbj5v
Royal Albert Hall
1968-09-03T10:49:26
3
Sep
1968
Proms 1968: Prom 42
Royal Albert Hall
Back to artist