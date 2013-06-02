Bobby GillespieBorn 22 June 1962
Bobby Gillespie
Robert Bernard Andrew "Bobby" Gillespie (born 22 June 1962) is a Scottish musician and singer-songwriter. He is the lead singer and founding member of the alternative rock band Primal Scream. He was also the drummer for The Jesus and Mary Chain in the mid-1980s.
Bobby Gillespie: Key Of Life interview with Mary Anne Hobbs (extended cut)
2013-06-02
The Primal Scream front man discusses his life, his music, live performance and art
Bobby Gillespie talks to Stuart Maconie
2013-05-13
Primal Scream's Bobby Gillespie talks to Stuart about their latest record, More Light.
Bobby Gillespie's 'start, middle and end'
2013-05-04
Bobby Gillespie from Primal Scream picks his 'start, middle and end' tracks.
Bobby Gillespie chats with Jo Whiley
2013-03-27
Jo chats to Primal Screams Bobby Gillespie about the band's career and new album.
