CSSFormed September 2003
CSS
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqf9f.jpg
2003-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/23b58ea2-1cc3-468a-9e76-5027e196e851
CSS Biography (Wikipedia)
CSS (an initialism of Cansei de Ser Sexy)(, in São Paulo, English lit. "Tired of being sexy") is a Brazilian rock band from São Paulo. The band was labeled as part of the explosion of the new rave scene. Their songs are in both English and Portuguese.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
CSS Tracks
Sort by
Let's Make Love And Listen To Death From Above
CSS
Let's Make Love And Listen To Death From Above
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf9f.jpglink
Alala
CSS
Alala
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf9f.jpglink
Alala
Last played on
Music Is My Hot Hot Sex
CSS
Music Is My Hot Hot Sex
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf9f.jpglink
Music Is My Hot Hot Sex
Last played on
Whole Lot Of Love
CSS
Whole Lot Of Love
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf9f.jpglink
Whole Lot Of Love
Last played on
Art Bitch
CSS
Art Bitch
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf9f.jpglink
Art Bitch
Last played on
Off The Hook (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2007)
CSS
Off The Hook (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2007)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf9f.jpglink
Music Is My Hot Hot Sex (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2007)
CSS
Music Is My Hot Hot Sex (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2007)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf9f.jpglink
Alala (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2007)
CSS
Alala (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2007)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqf9f.jpglink
Alala (6 Music Session, 27 Feb 2007)
Off The Hook
CSS
Off The Hook
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bv69d.jpglink
Off The Hook
Last played on
Similar Artists
Back to artist