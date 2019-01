CSS (an initialism of Cansei de Ser Sexy)(, in São Paulo, English lit. "Tired of being sexy") is a Brazilian rock band from São Paulo. The band was labeled as part of the explosion of the new rave scene. Their songs are in both English and Portuguese.

