Jimmy Shirley Born 31 May 1913. Died 3 December 1989
Jimmy Shirley
1913-05-31
Jimmy Shirley Biography (Wikipedia)
Jimmy Shirley was an American jazz guitarist during the 1940s.
After You've Gone
Ben Webster
After You've Gone
After You've Gone
