Electrocute is an American-German rock group. Nicole Morier, from Albuquerque New Mexico, United States, founded the band along with former member "Mia Dime" in Berlin, Germany in 2002. The formation was motivated by the explosive electropop/electroclash music scene happening in Berlin at the time.

After releasing one EP and one LP on the now defunct Emperor Norton records, Mia left the band and Nicole continued touring, hiring "Holly Doll", from Johnson City, Tennessee, to fill in. The two toured extensively throughout Europe, America, and Australia where they played the Big Day Out festival in 2005 and met Mindy, a.k.a. "Legs Le Brock" (who is from Sydney, Australia), who was DJ'ing an afterparty.

Morier eventually moved to Los Angeles and temporarily disbanded the band to pursue her songwriting career. She recently has had a song she co-wrote with Freescha, featured on the Britney Spears album Blackout entitled "Heaven on Earth". This was during that time that she met up once again with Legs Le Brock who had also recently relocated to LA. The duo began doing DJ nights and when Nicole was asked by Mexican arts and culture magazine Celeste to tour in Mexico with Electrocute, she invited Legs to join her.