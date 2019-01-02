Howard JonesEnglish singer, songwriter. Born 23 February 1955
Howard Jones
1955-02-23
Howard Jones Biography (Wikipedia)
John Howard Jones (born 23 February 1955) is a British singer, musician and songwriter. He had ten top 40 hit singles in the UK between 1983 and 1986, including six which reached the top ten, and his 1984 album Human's Lib went to number one. Around the world, he had 15 top 40 hit singles between 1983 and 1992. He has been described by AllMusic editor Stephen Thomas Erlewine as "one of the defining figures of mid-'80s synth pop." He also performed at Live Aid in 1985.
- Howard Jones Live in Sessionhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02hml38.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02hml38.jpg2015-01-25T14:04:00.000ZThe 80s synthpop star performed two of his classic hits livehttps://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02hml58
Howard Jones Live in Session
- Howard Jones talks about the early dayshttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pbxwq.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01pbxwq.jpg2014-01-05T15:04:00.000ZHoward Jones talks about his musical influences and getting started in the industry.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01pbxxp
Howard Jones talks about the early days
- Howard Jones chats with Sara Coxhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kfhx7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p01kfhx7.jpg2013-10-27T12:21:00.000ZSara talks with eighties legend Howard Jones who is celebrating 30 years in the business.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p01kfhxy
Howard Jones chats with Sara Cox
What Is Love?
Howard Jones
What Is Love?
What Is Love?
Like To Get To Know You Well
Howard Jones
Like To Get To Know You Well
Like To Get To Know You Well
New Song
Howard Jones
New Song
New Song
No One Is To Blame
Howard Jones
No One Is To Blame
No One Is To Blame
Life In One Day
Howard Jones
Life In One Day
Life In One Day
Things Can Only Get Better
Howard Jones
Things Can Only Get Better
Things Can Only Get Better
23
May
2019
Howard Jones, China Crisis
Symphony Hall, Birmingham, UK
24
May
2019
Howard Jones, China Crisis
Cliffs Pavilion, Southend On Sea, UK
25
May
2019
Howard Jones, China Crisis
London Palladium, London, UK
26
May
2019
Howard Jones, China Crisis
St David's Hall, Cardiff, UK
29
May
2019
Howard Jones, China Crisis
De Montfort Hall, Leicester, UK
BBC Music at the Quay 2015: Ken Bruce
BBC Pacific Quay
2015-06-05T10:30:01
5
Jun
2015
BBC Music at the Quay 2015: Ken Bruce
BBC Pacific Quay
