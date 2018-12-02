Richard BandBorn 28 December 1953
Richard Howard Band (born December 28, 1953) is an American composer of film music. He has scored more than 85 films, including From Beyond, which won the award for Best Original Soundtrack at the Sitges - Catalan International Film Festival.
Cantos Profane (Remix Version)
Richard Band
Cantos Profane (Remix Version)
Cantos Profane (Remix Version)
Bride of Re-animator (1990) - Main Titles
Richard Band
Bride of Re-animator (1990) - Main Titles
Bride of Re-animator (1990) - Main Titles
Orchestra
