Peter BellamyBorn 8 September 1944. Died 24 September 1991
Peter Bellamy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1944-09-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/23a78f96-9b3d-452a-b462-a89a83d40533
Peter Bellamy Biography (Wikipedia)
Peter Franklyn Bellamy (8 September 1944 – 24 September 1991) was an English folk singer. He was a founding member of The Young Tradition but also had a long solo career, recording numerous albums and touring folk clubs and concert halls. He committed suicide in 1991.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Peter Bellamy Tracks
Sort by
Long Time Travelling
Peter Bellamy
Long Time Travelling
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqr1r.jpglink
Long Time Travelling
Last played on
Tommy
Peter Bellamy
Tommy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tommy
Last played on
Anchor Song
Peter Bellamy
Anchor Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Anchor Song
Last played on
The Lord Will Provide
Peter Bellamy
The Lord Will Provide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Lord Will Provide
Last played on
The Transports (The Leaves in the Woodland)
Peter Bellamy
The Transports (The Leaves in the Woodland)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Transports (The Leaves in the Woodland)
Last played on
The Transports: Part Two
Peter Bellamy
The Transports: Part Two
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ht218.jpglink
The Transports: Part Two
Narrator
A Pilgrim's Way
Peter Bellamy
A Pilgrim's Way
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Pilgrim's Way
Mandalay
Peter Bellamy
Mandalay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mandalay
Private Otheris' Song
Peter Bellamy
Private Otheris' Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Private Otheris' Song
Fanny Blair
Peter Bellamy
Fanny Blair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fanny Blair
Pretty Nancy Of Yarmouth
Peter Bellamy
Pretty Nancy Of Yarmouth
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pretty Nancy Of Yarmouth
On Board a '98
Peter Bellamy
On Board a '98
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Board a '98
The Transports: Part One
Peter Bellamy
The Transports: Part One
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03ht218.jpglink
The Transports: Part One
Narrator
A-Roving On A Winter's Night
Peter Bellamy
A-Roving On A Winter's Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A-Roving On A Winter's Night
Last played on
The Gallant Frigate Amphitrite
Peter Bellamy
The Gallant Frigate Amphitrite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Gallant Frigate Amphitrite
Last played on
Conversation With Death
Peter Bellamy
Conversation With Death
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Conversation With Death
Last played on
Danny Deever
Peter Bellamy
Danny Deever
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Danny Deever
Last played on
Around Cape Horn
Peter Bellamy
Around Cape Horn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Around Cape Horn
Last played on
Follow Me 'Ome
Peter Bellamy
Follow Me 'Ome
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Follow Me 'Ome
Last played on
Santa Fe Trail
Peter Bellamy
Santa Fe Trail
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Santa Fe Trail
Last played on
Rag Fair
Peter Bellamy
Rag Fair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rag Fair
Last played on
The Ballad of Henry and Susannah, Part 4
Peter Bellamy
The Ballad of Henry and Susannah, Part 4
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlfw.jpglink
The Ballad of Henry and Susannah, Part 4
Last played on
On Board A '98 (Heritage Track)
Peter Bellamy
On Board A '98 (Heritage Track)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
On Board A '98 (Heritage Track)
Last played on
Oak, Ash & Thorn
Peter Bellamy
Oak, Ash & Thorn
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oak, Ash & Thorn
Last played on
The Ballad of Henry & Susannah (part 1)
Trad.
The Ballad of Henry & Susannah (part 1)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02l2gfl.jpglink
The Ballad of Henry & Susannah (part 1)
Last played on
Song To Mithras
Peter Bellamy
Song To Mithras
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Song To Mithras
Last played on
When I Die
Peter Bellamy
When I Die
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I Die
Last played on
Barbaree
Peter Bellamy
Barbaree
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Barbaree
Last played on
Mandalay
Peter Bellamy
Mandalay
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mandalay
Last played on
Ford O'Kabul
Peter Bellamy
Ford O'Kabul
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ford O'Kabul
Last played on
Tommy Atkins
Peter Bellamy
Tommy Atkins
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tommy Atkins
Last played on
Kipling / Belamy: Frankie's Trade
Peter Bellamy
Kipling / Belamy: Frankie's Trade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kipling / Belamy: Frankie's Trade
Last played on
Courting Too Slow (from the album Bellow)
Peter Bellamy
Courting Too Slow (from the album Bellow)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Looking Glass
Peter Bellamy
The Looking Glass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Looking Glass
Last played on
The Ballad of Henry & Susannah Part 1
Peter Bellamy
The Ballad of Henry & Susannah Part 1
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ballad of Henry & Susannah Part 1
Last played on
A Smuggler's Song
Peter Bellamy
A Smuggler's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Smuggler's Song
Last played on
Puck's Song
Peter Bellamy
Puck's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Puck's Song
Last played on
Harp Song of the Dane Women
Peter Bellamy
Harp Song of the Dane Women
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bee-Boy's Song
Peter Bellamy
The Bee-Boy's Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Bee-Boy's Song
The Queen's Men
Peter Bellamy
The Queen's Men
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Queen's Men
Frankie's Trade
Peter Bellamy
Frankie's Trade
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Frankie's Trade
Last played on
All Around My Hat
Peter Bellamy
All Around My Hat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Around My Hat
Last played on
Playlists featuring Peter Bellamy
Peter Bellamy Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist