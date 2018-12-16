Deborah Oluwaseyi Joshua (born December 21, 1985), professionally known by her stage name Seyi Shay (pronounced Shay-yee Shay), is a Nigerian-based singer, songwriter and actress. She wrote and produced three songs for the soundtrack to Konami's video game, Crime Life: Gang Wars (2005). She also wrote "You Will See", a song that was included on Melanie C's third studio album, Beautiful Intentions (2005). Shay wrote "White Lies", a song from Chip's Transition album. In 2008, she became the lead singer for the now defunct pop girl group From Above. The group signed a recording deal with Sony's Columbia Records and was managed by Mathew Knowles' Music World Entertainment company. In November 2013, she signed an endorsement deal with telecommunications service provider Etisalat. In July 2015, Shay signed a record deal with Island Records. She released her debut studio album, Seyi or Shay, in November 2015. It was supported by the promotional singles "Irawo", "Ragga Ragga", and "Chairman".