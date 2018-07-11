Dorothy Love Coates and The Original Gospel Harmonettes
Dorothy Love Coates and The Original Gospel Harmonettes
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/23a5e8a4-d864-414e-aaa4-cc1a12efa25e
Tracks
Sort by
Get Away Jordan (I Want To Cross Over)
Dorothy Love Coates and The Original Gospel Harmonettes
Get Away Jordan (I Want To Cross Over)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Away Jordan (I Want To Cross Over)
Last played on
Everyday Will Be A Sunday (By and By)
Dorothy Love Coates and The Original Gospel Harmonettes
Everyday Will Be A Sunday (By and By)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Everyday Will Be A Sunday (By and By)
Last played on
Get Away Jordan
Dorothy Love Coates and The Original Gospel Harmonettes
Get Away Jordan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Get Away Jordan
Last played on
Untitled Instrumental
Dorothy Love Coates and The Original Gospel Harmonettes
Untitled Instrumental
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Untitled Instrumental
Last played on
When I Reach My Heavenly Home
Dorothy Love Coates and The Original Gospel Harmonettes
When I Reach My Heavenly Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When I Reach My Heavenly Home
Last played on
Artist Links
Back to artist