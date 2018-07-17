Carlo Francesco PollaroloBorn 1653. Died 7 February 1723
Carlo Francesco Pollarolo
1653
Biography (Wikipedia)
Carlo Francesco Pollarolo (ca. 1653 – 7 February 1723) was an Italian composer, chiefly of operas. Born into a musical family, he became the cathedral organist of his home town of Brescia. In the 1680s he began composing operas for performance in nearby Venice. He wrote a total of 85 of them as well as 13 oratorios. His operatic style is noted for its development of arias accompanied by the orchestra and it shows some influence from the contemporary French opera of Jean-Baptiste Lully.
La vendetta d'amore (Sinfonia)
Carlo Francesco Pollarolo
Sinfonia to La vendetta d'amore for trumpet, strings and continuo in C
Carlo Francesco Pollarolo
