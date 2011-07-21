The Tremblers
The Tremblers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/239e2672-4445-4fd8-945d-8636075f134a
The Tremblers Tracks
Sort by
Green Shirt
The Tremblers
Green Shirt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Green Shirt
Last played on
Rise of the Roxy
The Tremblers
Rise of the Roxy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Need Some Love Baby
The Tremblers
Need Some Love Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Tremblers Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist