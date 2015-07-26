Traffic SoundPeruvian rock band. Formed 1967. Disbanded 1972
Traffic Sound
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1967
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/239ce544-9cae-4b23-abef-231c909b8131
Traffic Sound Biography (Wikipedia)
Traffic Sound was a Peruvian rock band founded in 1967 by Manuel Sanguinetti (vocals), Freddy Rizo-Patrón (rhythm guitar), Jean Pierre Magnet (sax), Willy "Wilito" Barclay (lead guitar), Willy Thorne (bass) and Luis "Lucho" Nevares (drums). Freddy and Manuel had met in school and played in Los Hang Ten's. Freddy and his older brother Jose originally thought of founding "Traffic Sound".
The name was chosen because of their penchant for a traffic light, placed as a souvenir in the attic of the Rizo-Patróns house where they held their practices after a wild night in Lima.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Traffic Sound Tracks
Sort by
Infiltrate
Traffic Sound
Infiltrate
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Infiltrate
Last played on
Yesterday's Papers
Traffic Sound
Yesterday's Papers
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Yesterday's Papers
Last played on
La Camita
Traffic Sound
La Camita
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Camita
Last played on
Sky Pilot
Traffic Sound
Sky Pilot
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Sky Pilot
Last played on
Tell The World I?m Alive
Traffic Sound
Tell The World I?m Alive
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tell The World I?m Alive
Last played on
Traffic Sound Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist