Kåre KolbergBorn 24 April 1936. Died 19 August 2014
Kåre Kolberg
1936-04-24
Kåre Kolberg Biography
Kåre Kolberg (24 April 1936 – 19 August 2014) was a Norwegian composer, organist and music critic.
Kåre Kolberg Tracks
Amore
Amore
Amore
Anne-Vemodig
Anne-Vemodig
Anne-Vemodig
Emperor's New Tie
Emperor's New Tie
Emperor's New Tie
