Olivia Hastings Holt (born August 5, 1997) is an American actress and singer. She starred in the Disney XD series Kickin' It, Disney Channel Original Movie Girl vs. Monster, and the Disney Channel Original Series I Didn't Do It. Her debut EP, Olivia, was released on Hollywood Records on July 15, 2016.

In 2018, she began portraying Tandy Bowen / Dagger in the Freeform series Cloak & Dagger.