Olivia HoltBorn 5 August 1997
Olivia Holt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1997-08-05
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/23964660-e7a0-4ba7-86c8-1cd793fa074a
Olivia Holt Biography (Wikipedia)
Olivia Hastings Holt (born August 5, 1997) is an American actress and singer. She starred in the Disney XD series Kickin' It, Disney Channel Original Movie Girl vs. Monster, and the Disney Channel Original Series I Didn't Do It. Her debut EP, Olivia, was released on Hollywood Records on July 15, 2016.
In 2018, she began portraying Tandy Bowen / Dagger in the Freeform series Cloak & Dagger.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Olivia Holt Tracks
Sort by
History
Olivia Holt
History
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
History
Last played on
Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)
Olivia Holt
Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Christmas (Baby, Please Come Home)
Last played on
Olivia Holt Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist