LeeroyLeeroy Reed. Born 1991
Leeroy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01c52q9.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/239403eb-2bd7-4d47-a569-6b5c29e84319
Leeroy Biography (Wikipedia)
Leeroy Reed (born 6 August 1990)) is a British television and recording artist. He rose to fame in 2012 after appearing in the first episode of the MTV television series The Valleys. Reed has continued to feature in the programme for the rest of its duration. In 2013, Reed recorded and released a single entitled "Can't Get Enough". The single was released on 23 June 2013 through Transmission Recordings and entered the UK Singles Chart at number 37. The Australian version of "Can't Get Enough" features Australian recording artist Emily Williams. In October 2017, Reed was exposed as a drug dealer and sent to prison for 22 months.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leeroy Tracks
Sort by
Can't Get Enough (feat. Nagla)
Leeroy
Can't Get Enough (feat. Nagla)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01cg9km.jpglink
Back to artist