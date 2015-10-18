The Icarus LineFormed 1998. Disbanded 2015
The Icarus Line
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1998
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2393d266-0c77-434e-a3d9-86408af14d80
The Icarus Line Biography (Wikipedia)
The Icarus Line was an American post-hardcore band from Los Angeles, California, United States.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
The Icarus Line Tracks
Sort by
Solar Plexus
The Icarus Line
Solar Plexus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Solar Plexus
Last played on
Ride Or Die
The Icarus Line
Ride Or Die
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ride Or Die
Last played on
The Icarus Line Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist