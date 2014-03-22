Evans and Doherty
Evans and Doherty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2393bdb7-030c-44ad-b760-01c686ac2153
Evans and Doherty Tracks
Sort by
The Ducks of Magheralin
Evans and Doherty
The Ducks of Magheralin
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Ducks of Magheralin
Last played on
Mountains of Pomeroy
Evans and Doherty
Mountains of Pomeroy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mountains of Pomeroy
Last played on
Have you Got any news of the Iceberg
Evans and Doherty
Have you Got any news of the Iceberg
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Orchard
Evans and Doherty
The Orchard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Orchard
Last played on
Evans and Doherty Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist