Clare TorryBorn 29 November 1947
Clare Torry
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1947-11-29
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2392d194-9ebb-46dc-b67a-a01b41c58af5
Clare Torry Biography (Wikipedia)
Clare H. Torry (born 29 November 1947) is a British singer, best known for performing the wordless vocals on the song "The Great Gig in the Sky" by the group Pink Floyd on their 1973 album The Dark Side of the Moon. She also covered the Dolly Parton single "Love Is Like a Butterfly" for the opening titles of the BBC TV series Butterflies, which ran for four series between 1978 and 1983.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Clare Torry Tracks
Sort by
Love Is Like A Butterfly
Clare Torry
Love Is Like A Butterfly
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love Is Like A Butterfly
Last played on
BUTTERFLIES(Love is like a butterfly)
Clare Torry
BUTTERFLIES(Love is like a butterfly)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
BUTTERFLIES(Love is like a butterfly)
Last played on
Butterflies
Clare Torry
Butterflies
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Butterflies
Last played on
Clare Torry Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist