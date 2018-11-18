Richard BakerUK composer. Born 1972
Richard Baker
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1972
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/238ef78d-dbfe-4cdb-a70f-1f62c5a9bade
Richard Baker Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Baker (born 1972) is a British composer and conductor.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richard Baker Tracks
Sort by
Imagine the triumphant procession (Peter and the Wolf)
Sergei Prokofiev
Imagine the triumphant procession (Peter and the Wolf)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p06rjvt6.jpglink
Imagine the triumphant procession (Peter and the Wolf)
Last played on
Psychosis 4:48
Philip Venables
Psychosis 4:48
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05kd819.jpglink
Psychosis 4:48
Last played on
To See The Invisible
Emily Howard
To See The Invisible
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
To See The Invisible
Librettist
Last played on
The Revenge of Miguel Cotto: V. Ban
Philip Venables, Graham Lee, Ian Watson, Ashot Sarkissjan, Ciaran McCabe, James Widden, Lee Boorer, Simon Baker, Matthew West, Oliver Lowe, Richard Baker, Leigh Melrose & Dario Dugandzic
The Revenge of Miguel Cotto: V. Ban
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mh95.jpglink
The Revenge of Miguel Cotto: V. Ban
Composer
Last played on
The Revenge of Miguel Cotto: IV. They Are Not Like Us
Philip Venables, Graham Lee, Ian Watson, Ashot Sarkissjan, Ciaran McCabe, James Widden, Lee Boorer, Simon Baker, Matthew West, Oliver Lowe, Richard Baker, Leigh Melrose & Dario Dugandzic
The Revenge of Miguel Cotto: IV. They Are Not Like Us
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p052mh95.jpglink
The Revenge of Miguel Cotto: IV. They Are Not Like Us
Composer
Last played on
Hornpipe
William Walton
Hornpipe
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqxp1.jpglink
Hornpipe
Last played on
Poetry Nearing Silence
Julian Anderson
Poetry Nearing Silence
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg4yr.jpglink
Poetry Nearing Silence
Last played on
Alhambra Fantasy
Julian Anderson
Alhambra Fantasy
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04xg4yr.jpglink
Alhambra Fantasy
Ensemble
Last played on
Angelus
Richard Baker
Angelus
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Angelus
Last played on
The Sun Whose Rays
Arthur Sullivan
The Sun Whose Rays
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
The Sun Whose Rays
Last played on
Alone and Yet Alive
Arthur Sullivan
Alone and Yet Alive
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqtc7.jpglink
Alone and Yet Alive
Performer
Last played on
Hwyl fawr ffridiau
Richard Baker
Hwyl fawr ffridiau
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Hwyl fawr ffridiau
Performer
Last played on
Three strange angels
Richard Baker
Three strange angels
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Three strange angels
Last played on
Richard Baker Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
BBC SSO composer talks: James MacMillan
-
BBC Proms Inspire Session with James MacMillan
-
Sir James MacMillan remembers Sir Peter Maxwell Davies
-
James MacMillan introduces The Gallant Weaver
-
Composers' Rooms: No. 8 James MacMillan
-
MacMillan: The Confession of Isobel Gowdie
-
James MacMillan: Sinfonietta
-
James Macmillan: Violin Concerto - Preview Clip
Back to artist