The Moving SidewalksFormed 1966. Disbanded 1969
The Moving Sidewalks
1966
The Moving Sidewalks Biography (Wikipedia)
The Moving Sidewalks was an American psychedelic blues rock band, most notable for giving future ZZ Top guitarist, Billy Gibbons, his start in the music business. The band consisted of Gibbons on guitar, Don Summers on bass, Dan Mitchell on drums and Tom Moore on keyboards.
The Moving Sidewalks Tracks
99th Floor
The Moving Sidewalks
99th Floor
99th Floor
Need Me
The Moving Sidewalks
Need Me
Need Me
No Good To Cry
The Moving Sidewalks
No Good To Cry
No Good To Cry
