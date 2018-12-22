Aidan Moffat and RM HubbertFormed 2018
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
2018
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/238e1e0d-2528-4999-9155-8ecc142e152e
Tracks
Sort by
A Ghost Story For Christmas
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert
A Ghost Story For Christmas
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Ghost Story For Christmas
Last played on
Only You (The Quiet Jenny Version) (The Quay Sessions, 20th December 2018)
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert
Only You (The Quiet Jenny Version) (The Quay Sessions, 20th December 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Ghost Story For Christmas (The Quay Sessions, 20th December 2018)
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert
A Ghost Story For Christmas (The Quay Sessions, 20th December 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Recurrence Of Dickens (The Quay Sessions, 20th December 2018)
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert
The Recurrence Of Dickens (The Quay Sessions, 20th December 2018)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only You
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert
Only You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only You
Last played on
The Recurrence Of Dickens
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert
The Recurrence Of Dickens
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Recurrence Of Dickens
Last played on
Only You
Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert
Only You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Only You
Last played on
Car Song
Aidan Moffat & RM Hubbert
Car Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Car Song
Performer
Last played on
Zoltar Speaks
Aidan Moffat & RM Hubbert
Zoltar Speaks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Zoltar Speaks
Performer
Last played on
Fringe
Aidan Moffat & RM Hubbert
Fringe
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fringe
Performer
Quantum Theory Love Song
Aidan Moffat & RM Hubbert
Quantum Theory Love Song
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Quantum Theory Love Song
Performer
Party On
Aidan Moffatt and RM Hubbert
Party On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Party On
Performer
Mz Locum
Aidan Moffat
Mz Locum
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05znqrx.jpglink
Mz Locum
Cockrow
Aidan Moffat
Cockrow
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p0608r0r.jpglink
Cockrow
Back to artist