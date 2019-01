The Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra (Chinese: 香港管弦樂團), commonly abbreviated as HKPO or HKPhil (Chinese: 港樂), is the largest symphony orchestra in Hong Kong. First established in 1947 as an amateur orchestra under the name Sino-British Orchestra (中英管弦樂團), it was renamed the Hong Kong Philharmonic Orchestra in 1957 and became a professional orchestra in 1974 under the funding of the government.