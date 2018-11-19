LeVert
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/238ad296-7c8e-49e2-afb6-cd2a08553831
LeVert Biography (Wikipedia)
LeVert was an American R&B vocal group from Cleveland, Ohio. Formed in 1983, LeVert was composed of Sean and Gerald Levert, sons of Eddie Levert, founder and lead singer of R&B/Soul vocal group O'Jays, and Marc Gordon.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
LeVert Tracks
Sort by
Casanova
LeVert
Casanova
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Casanova
Last played on
Pop Pop Pop
LeVert
Pop Pop Pop
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pop Pop Pop
Last played on
Casanova (Single Version)
LeVert
Casanova (Single Version)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Casanova
Gerald Levert
Casanova
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqhyp.jpglink
Casanova
Last played on
LeVert Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist