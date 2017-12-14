Ernesto NazarethBorn 20 March 1863. Died 4 February 1934
Ernesto Nazareth
1863-03-20
Ernesto Nazareth Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernesto Júlio de Nazareth (March 20, 1863 – February 1, 1934) was a Brazilian composer and pianist, especially noted for his creative Maxixe and Choro compositions. Influenced by African rhythms and many musical styles like the Lundu and the Choro, he never fully accepted this influence, refusing to give popular names to his compositions. A musician of classical training, he classified his music as "Brazilian tangos", since the Argentine tango and dances were considered fashionable at the time. His piano repertoire is now part of the teaching programs of both classical and popular styles, as Nazareth once served at the boundary between these two worlds.
Nove de Julho
Ernesto Nazareth
Nove de Julho
Nove de Julho
Odeon
Ernesto Nazareth
Odeon
Odeon
Sarambeque
Ernesto Nazareth
Sarambeque
Sarambeque
El diablo suelto
Ernesto Nazareth
El diablo suelto
El diablo suelto
Apanhei-te cavaquinho
Ernesto Nazareth
Apanhei-te cavaquinho
Apanhei-te cavaquinho
Apanhei-te, cavaquinho - polka/choro for piano/folk ensemble
Ernesto Nazareth
Apanhei-te, cavaquinho - polka/choro for piano/folk ensemble
Brejeiro for piano
Ernesto Nazareth
Brejeiro for piano
Brejeiro for piano
Brejeiro (Tango Brasileiro)
Ernesto Nazareth
Brejeiro (Tango Brasileiro)
Brejeiro (Tango Brasileiro)
