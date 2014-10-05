Mr. CatraBorn 5 November 1968. Died 9 September 2018
Mr. Catra
1968-11-05
Mr. Catra Biography (Wikipedia)
Wagner Domingues Costa (5 November 1968 – 9 September 2018), known professionally as Mr. Catra, was a Brazilian funk singer and actor. He was known in Brazilian pop culture for his large number of children, having two wives, and his famous laugh at the beginning or ending of his songs.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Mr. Catra Tracks
Machuka (feat. Mulher Filé & Mr Catra)
Lil Jon
Machuka (feat. Mulher Filé & Mr Catra)
Machuka (feat. Mulher Filé & Mr Catra)
