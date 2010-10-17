The Kingsbury ManxFormed 1999
The Kingsbury Manx
1999
The Kingsbury Manx are an American indie rock group from Chapel Hill, North Carolina.
Cross Your Eyes
Simplify
Fanfare
Drift On
Hawaii In 10 Seconds
