Eddie CondonBorn 16 November 1905. Died 4 August 1973
Eddie Condon
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1905-11-16
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/2382bcb9-0f05-492e-b10c-2d6067a1955c
Eddie Condon Biography (Wikipedia)
Albert Edwin Condon (November 16, 1905 – August 4, 1973) was an American jazz banjoist, guitarist, and bandleader. A leading figure in Chicago jazz, he also played piano and sang.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Eddie Condon Tracks
Sort by
Fidgety Feet
Eddie Condon
Fidgety Feet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fidgety Feet
Last played on
Knockin' a Jug
Louis Armstrong
Knockin' a Jug
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqlvl.jpglink
Knockin' a Jug
Last played on
Love Is Just Around The Corner
Eddie Condon
Love Is Just Around The Corner
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beat To The Socks
Eddie Condon
Beat To The Socks
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beat To The Socks
Last played on
Farewell Blues
Eddie Condon
Farewell Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Farewell Blues
Last played on
Mammy O'Mine
Eddie Condon
Mammy O'Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mammy O'Mine
Fidgety Feet
Eddie Condon
Fidgety Feet
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fidgety Feet
Madame Dynamite
Eddie Condon
Madame Dynamite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Madame Dynamite
Carnegie Drag
Eddie Condon
Carnegie Drag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carnegie Drag
Last played on
Nobody's Sweetheart Now
Eddie Condon
Nobody's Sweetheart Now
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nobody's Sweetheart Now
Last played on
When the Saints Go Marching in
Eddie Condon
When the Saints Go Marching in
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When the Saints Go Marching in
Last played on
Honeysuckle rose
Eddie Condon
Honeysuckle rose
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Honeysuckle rose
Last played on
Indiana
Eddie Condon
Indiana
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Indiana
Last played on
Thats A Serious Thing
Eddie Condon
Thats A Serious Thing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Thats A Serious Thing
Last played on
At The Jazz Band Ball
Eddie Condon
At The Jazz Band Ball
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
At The Jazz Band Ball
Last played on
Jam Session Blues/Ole Miss
Eddie Condon, Wild Bill Davison, Peanuts Hucko, Ed Hall, Cutty Cutshall, Lou McGarity, Dick Cary, Gene Schroeder, Eddie Condon, Walter Page, George Wettling, Cliff Leeman & Eddie Condon
Jam Session Blues/Ole Miss
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jam Session Blues/Ole Miss
Composer
Last played on
Oh Peter (You're So Nice)
The Rhythmakers
Oh Peter (You're So Nice)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc1x6.jpglink
Oh Peter (You're So Nice)
Last played on
Margie
The Rhythmakers
Margie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Margie
Last played on
Bugle Call Rag
The Rhythmakers
Bugle Call Rag
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc1x6.jpglink
Bugle Call Rag
Last played on
Jada
Eddie Condon
Jada
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jada
Last played on
Someone to watch over me
Eddie Condon
Someone to watch over me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Someone to watch over me
Last played on
When Your Lover Has Gone
Eddie Condon
When Your Lover Has Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
When Your Lover Has Gone
Last played on
Dear Old Southland
Eddie Condon
Dear Old Southland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Dear Old Southland
Last played on
I Would Do Anything For You
Pee Wee Russell
I Would Do Anything For You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
I Would Do Anything For You
Last played on
Embraceable You
Eddie Condon
Embraceable You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Embraceable You
Last played on
Meet Me Tonight In Dreamland
Eddie Condon
Meet Me Tonight In Dreamland
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Numb Fumblin'
Fats Waller
Numb Fumblin'
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqgpw.jpglink
Numb Fumblin'
Last played on
Down With Love
Lee Wiley
Down With Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Down With Love
Last played on
The Eel
Eddie Condon
The Eel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Eel
Last played on
The Buzzard
Bud Freeman and His Windy City Five
The Buzzard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Buzzard
Last played on
Bugle Call Rag
Billy Banks and his Rhythmakers, Henry "Red" Allen, Pee Wee Russell, Joe Sullivan, Jack Bland, Eddie Condon, Al Morgan & Gene Krupa
Bugle Call Rag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bugle Call Rag
Performer
Last played on
Margie (feat. Al Morgan, Zutty Singleton, Henry “Red” Allen, Pee Wee Russell, Joe Sullivan, Jack Bland, Eddie Condon & Billy Banks)
The Rhythmakers
Margie (feat. Al Morgan, Zutty Singleton, Henry “Red” Allen, Pee Wee Russell, Joe Sullivan, Jack Bland, Eddie Condon & Billy Banks)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03kc1x6.jpglink
Margie (feat. Al Morgan, Zutty Singleton, Henry “Red” Allen, Pee Wee Russell, Joe Sullivan, Jack Bland, Eddie Condon & Billy Banks)
Last played on
Oh Peter
Billy Banks and his Rhythmakers, Henry "Red" Allen, Pee Wee Russell, Joe Sullivan, Eddie Condon, Jack Bland, Al Morgan & Zutty Singleton
Oh Peter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Peter
Performer
Last played on
Oh Baby
Eddie Condon
Oh Baby
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oh Baby
Last played on
After You've Gone
Eddie Condon
After You've Gone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
After You've Gone
Last played on
Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gave To Me
Eddie Condon
Blues My Naughty Sweetie Gave To Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What is there to say
Eddie Condon
What is there to say
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What is there to say
Last played on
How Come You Do Me Like You Do
Eddie Condon
How Come You Do Me Like You Do
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Come You Do Me Like You Do
Last played on
Home Cooking
Eddie Condon
Home Cooking
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home Cooking
Last played on
That's A Plenty
Eddie Condon
That's A Plenty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
That's A Plenty
Last played on
The Eel
Eddie Condon
The Eel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Eel
Last played on
Eddie Condon - Davenport Blues
Eddie Condon
Eddie Condon - Davenport Blues
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Eddie Condon - Davenport Blues
Last played on
Eddie Condon Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist